Keeeeep dancing! Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff teams up with Stagecoach to offer expert advice

Northampton’s budding young performers will get the unique opportunity to work with one of television’s most celebrated dancers in a special workshop this autumn.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Northampton will receive special coaching from Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff, as she joins the children in a dance workshop.

Known for tangoing across the stage in Strictly, Kristina is not only a world-famous professional ballroom dancer but also an enthusiastic, seasoned instructor. The opportunity for the Stagecoach Northampton students to learn from her extensive experience arose from Kristina herself contacting Principal Karl Festa with a desire to be involved in teaching again.

At the exclusive workshop, which will take place on 2nd December at Caroline Chisholm School, Kristina will teach the children aged seven and upwards some of the intricacies of Latin and ballroom dancing.

Stagecoach Northampton Principal, Karl Festa, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for the next generation of budding young performing arts students to learn directly from one of their role models in the world of dance. Kristina is a gifted performer who will inspire the students and help them blossom into confident young dancers themselves.”

Karl, who has been a member of the Stagecoach family for four years, has seen first hand the positive benefits that an education in performing arts can instil in children. He added, “The performing arts are a wonderful tool to inspire passion and positivity in children. Working with Kristina and feeding off her experience will help the children in much more ways than just their dance technique.”

Kristina is also working with Stagecoach on wider national opportunities. On October 1st, she directed a national workshop in Birmingham for 7-11-year-olds and will host another one in the city on November 26 fo12-16-year-oldsds.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Northampton is part of a network of more than 600 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life, and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to eighteen-year-olds every weekend during term time.