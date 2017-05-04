Junior doctors show reaches new hard hitting heights as third year medic performs lumbar puncture on baby

Channel 4's #ConfessionsOfAJuniorDoctor delved into life on the pediatric ward at Northampton General Hospital in last weeks episode, which followed fifth-year registrar Neeta and third year pediatrician Fahim both foot-soldiers of the NHS.

The show made mention that there has been no increase in the number of children's beds in paediatric wards in the last 20 years and certainly showed the plight of anxious parents thrust into chaotic zoo-like waiting rooms filled with poorly children.

Fifth-year junior medic and mum to a toddler, Neeta showed strength in adversity and was tasked with treating an 18 month-old baby with nasty burns, showing how she could take an anxious family to her place of calm instead of casting blame.

The unparalleled access given to Channel 4 crews saw her pager bleep 40 times in one shift and she was often called upon to perform in situations unbeknown to the medic under increasing pressure.

Documentary cameras also tailed behind Fahim, a third-year junior doctor, who had to quickly adapt while treating 20 babies under his care.

But the show reached new uncomfortable heights when showing clips of a failed spinal lumbar puncture taken from a baby girl.

The extraction of fluid from the spine could have caused paralysis if taken incorrectly but he managed to pull off a tricky stunt with little sleep and more eyes than you could poke a stick at peering over his shoulders.

These doctors show not only how to deal with blunt observations but how important it is to pick up on spotting subtleties with children from newborn to 16 years olds.

When all sites and sounds of family life are brought into a stressful situation, it's reassuring to witness such cultivated medics working their way up the medicine chain.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “Yet again, we’ve been overwhelmed by support from the general public following this week’s episode.

"Focusing on our paediatrics wards, it gave a wonderful insight into the rewards and challenges of caring for some of our most vulnerable patients. When we decided to allow documentary crews into the hospital, we hoped to capture the warmth and support that we’re renowned for as well as giving a unique insight into the work of our junior doctors.

"The response from the public, especially our local community, has been wonderfully supportive and we appreciate it very much.”