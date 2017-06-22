Junior Cobbler aims high to honour his favourite football club

A young Cobblers fan and his grandma have reached new heights to show their devotion to his favourite football team - Northampton Town FC.

Schoolboy Alfie Brown accompanied by his Nan flew the official Northampton Town flag from the peak of Mount Snowdon; Wales’ heighest mountain.

Climbing Snowdon has been a dream of Alfie’s for a couple of years and after his Nan took up his challenge to climb the mountain the pair travelled to Snowdownia.

His Nan Karen Aitken said: “Climbing Snowdon was not something I ever imagined doing and to achieve it with my Grandson was a privilege.

“Alfie was a fantastic walking partner, encouraging me when it got a little tough and upon reaching the summit stone he took out his Cobblers flag.

“The achievement has boosted his confidence and self-esteem hugely.”

Northampton Town Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “We are all very proud of Alfie, and his Nan, and it was great to see him holding his Cobblers flag proudly at the top.

“We are delighted to have him supporting the club.”