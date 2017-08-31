Join Jog Northants and take steps to get active

Northamptonshire Sport are encouraging people of all ages and fitness levels to put on their trainers and take steps to get walking and jogging.

Jog Northants has 12 new beginners jogging groups starting countywide this month.

The Northamptonshire Sport programme aims to help people to start jogging, as well as improver groups for people who can already run 5km or three miles.

All the groups start gently with a mixture of walking and jogging and offer support to those who want a little help to get started whilst also providing a social aspect and support network of like-minded people.

Fraser Lodge, Jog Northants co-ordinator, said: “These groups cater for all fitness levels and abilities from the complete beginner and those returning to running. “Those running with like-minded people can benefit from the camaraderie and social element of the groups, this is key as it helps to retain and motivate members.”

New groups include New2Running meeting at the Obelisk Centre in Kingsthorpe, Mondays 6pm; Running Mate in Foxfield Country Park, Grange Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.30pm; Beginners and Improvers in Abington Park on Wednesdays at 6.30pm; Beginners and Improvers at Parklands Community Centre on Mondays at 6pm; Joggers at Bellinge Community House on Mondays at 6.30pm.

For more information, see www.northamptonshiresport.org/jog-northants