Jewellery has been stolen from the swimming pool in Rushden.

The theft happened at the Splash Pool between 6.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday, February 3.

The victim accidently left jewellery in a cubicle and when she returned, it had all been stolen.

A white gold eternity ring with diamonds around it, a white gold solitaire and diamond ring and gold necklace were taken.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.