Jewellery stolen from Northamptonshire house by burglars

Rings, a watch, a bracelet and a bangle were taken when burglars broke into a home in a Northamptonshire village.

Police say that offenders broke into a house in Chapel End, Piddington, on Tuesday January 10, sometime between 6.50pm and 11pm.

They stole items including a gold and diamond ring, women’s gold watch, a gold ring with a flower in green stones and a silver bracelet and silver bangle.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen a grey or silver coloured car in the area at the time or who may have been offered any of the items for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.