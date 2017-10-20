Jewellery and car keys taken in Northampton house raid

A gold locket and other items of jewellery were among a haul of property stolen from a house in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a house in Five Acres Fold.

Raiders broke in through a side door sometime between 3.15pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, 16 October, and stole jewellery, electronic items and a set of car keys.

Much of the jewellery was of high sentimental value, including a distinctive oval-shaped gold locket, which has a criss-cross design on the front and is engraved on the back.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.