Jail for Rushden man who was supplying ‘high purity cocaine’

A man has been sent to prison for two-and-a-half years after an investigation was launched by Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle gang-related offences.

Russell Danes, 40, of Rushden was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on May 12 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and possession of criminal property.

Danes was arrested after a drugs warrant was executed at the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street South, Rushden, on February 19, 2016.

Detective Inspector Lee McBride from Operation Worcester said: “We continue to pursue those people who deal drugs in our towns and there was very clear evidence that Russell Danes was supplying high purity cocaine when we arrested him.

“We are working hard to disrupt those people who are involved in drug and violence offences and securing convictions against people such as Danes takes us another step towards a safer Northamptonshire.”

Officers from Operation Worcester are committed to tackling people involved in gang-related crime.

If you have any information about people responsible for dealing drugs or committing acts of violence, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you’re concerned about someone you know, who you believe may be involved in a gang, you can find out what support is available here or by calling 101.