Jail for Northamptonshire peeping Tom who kept 'voyeuristic' videos of children

A man from Northamptonshire whose laptops contained more than 200 "voyeuristic" images of children has been jailed for two years.

James Leeming of Campbell Close, Towcester, pleaded guilty to three charges of voyeurism and two charges of making indecent images of children at Northampton Magistrates' Court on July 10.

At his sentencing hearing yesterday, prosecutor Roxanne Aisthorpe told Northampton Crown Court that 71 voyeuristic pictures and 135 voyeuristic videos of were found on two Dell laptops, two USB sticks and three card storage devices.

Some of the videos and pictures had been taken on the 33-year-old's smartphone, though the identity of some of the children was not known.

Leeming initially told police he made the videos as he "liked to watch people who didn't know they were being watched," Miss Aisthorpe said.

Mitigating for Leeming, Rebecca Penfold said the 33-year-old had been attending a therapy group "akin to Alcoholics Anonymous" to overcome his sexual tendencies towards children.

She added: "He has accepted these offences and therefore accepts that his behaviour was wholly wrong and put children at risk."

Leeming was also made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order stopping him from having unsupervised contact with children. He will have to sign the Sex Offender Register for 10 years.