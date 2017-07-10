Italian restaurant to reopen in Northampton following £250,000 revamp

A popular Italian restaurant, temporarily closed due to major external works to the car park, will reopen this summer after a refurbishment costing £250,000.

The Chronicle & Echo got in touch with Bella Italia in Sixfields Leisure after foodies thought the restaurant might be closing its doors for good.

A spokesperson for Bella Italia said: “We can confirm the site is temporarily closed due to major external works to the car park.

"We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers to a new look Bella Italia on the 16 August, once the car park and a £250,000 refurbishment to the site has been completed.”