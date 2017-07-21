It's time to dig out those fancy dress outfits...Cycle4Cynthia is on its way

Wimbledon had flying ants and the Tour de France had flying parasols, but thankfully the only thing that might fly past you at the Northamptonshire’s favourite bike ride are cyclists dressed as a superhero, a bunch of daffodils or even a slice of pizza.

Those are just some of the fancy dress outfits worn in the last thirteen years by those taking part in Cycle4Cynthia, the vital fundraiser which raises tens of thousands of

pounds annually for Northampton’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

And with this year’s ride taking place on Sunday September 24 at Lamport Hall, the hospice’s fundraising manager, John Helm, reckons there’s plenty of time for those

who might want to enter a team to come up with some inventive creations:

“Most riders don their usual lycra or shorts and t-shirts, and of course we’re pleased to see everyone, whatever they’re wearing, but it really does put a smile on everybody’s faces when a bevvy of cats turn up or you see Harry Potter and Hagrid on a tandem, which we had last year!” explained John.

“So while the day has its serious side in supporting the hospice and the amazing care it offers to its patients and their families, dressing up is a great way to have some fun

and create the kind of team spirit that epitomises the day” he added.

As an added incentive, the team with the best fancy dress is awarded a trophy for their efforts, while there are also prizes for the biggest team, the most money raised by an

individual and the Chairman’s Cup which goes to a rider, or group of riders, going one step further to support the event.

However, if dressing up is not your thing, the 2017 Cycle4Cynthia jersey is now on sale priced at £25, with proceeds going to the Hospice.

Cycle4Cynthia, which last year saw more than 1100 riders take part and bring in £76,000 in entry fees and sponsorship, has raised almost half a million pounds since its inception.

Entry is £15 for adults, £7.50 for children and £35 for families (rising after 1 st September) and again offers the choice of 5, 25 and 50 mile routes.

For more information, including registering for the ride, details of corporate sponsorship opportunities, or to order your C4C jersey, please visit www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk or call the Hospice on 01604 210941 or email fundraising@cynthiaspencer.co.uk

Meanwhile, to keep up to date with the latest news on the event, please visit and ‘like’ the ride’s and Hospice’s page on Facebook.cycle cycle for Cynthia.