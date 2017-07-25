'It's pure evil': Cruel raiders ransacked children's cancer charity offices in Northamptonshire

Burglars ransacked a Northamptonshire children's cancer charity before taking money from collection jars and vouchers intended for a raffle.

National Children’s Tumours Leukaemia Cancer (NCTLC), based in Baron Avenue, Earls Barton was raided in the early hours of Friday morning (July 21).

The raiders broke open a door to get into the premises.

CCTV footage shows breaking down the door of the charity offices at around 1.30am before stealing cash and wheeling a bicycle out through the front door 20 minutes later.

Founder of the charity, which looks after 48 families of children with cancer across the UK, Janet Walker-Smith, said the cruel burglars took £147.50 recently collected at Earls Barton Carnival, a series of vouchers donated for a raffle and a Claud Butler mountain bike she was due to use in an upcoming charity bike ride.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo today she branded the burglars as "pure evil".

She said: "We are mortified. The amount of damage they did was horrible.

The inside of the NCTLC charity following the raid.

"They used crowbars, they broke down doors. It is just heartbreaking to know that they have invaded the privacy of these kids.

"This is a charity for children's cancer. Why would anyone do this?

"It is pure evil."

Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses following the break-in on Friday, which also saw the neighbouring Minster Cleaning Services hit.

The raiders stole two vehicles from outside. Although one was recovered, a brand new VW Polo Beats Edition, bright red, with Minster Cleaning signage across the side and rear of vehicle, was taken. The registration number of the car was MW17XSJ.

But Mrs Walker-Smith is hoping anyone who comes into contact with the thieves or sees her white Claud Butler R2 to call the police. She had just started training for the London Surrey 100 Prudential Ride, which she hoped to take part in next year.

She launched the charity in 2008 shortly after her son was diagnosed with leukaemia and does not get paid for any of the charity work she does.

Currently, she is trying to raise enough money to take a set of seriously ill children to Disneyland Paris at Christmas.

"It just breaks my heart that someone could do this to a kids' cancer charity," she said.

"I am hoping someone with a good heart will report this, or return it if they see this."

If you have any information that could help catch the charity burglars, contact police on 101.