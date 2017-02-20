It’s happy families for five generations

Five generations of the same family spent Valentine’s Day together at a special ‘loved ones’ tea.

Great-great-grandmother Connie Stephenson, resident at Brampton View Care Home in Chapel Brampton was surrounded by love at the special event.

The 95-year-old was treated to a lovely meal with her daughter, Shirley Samwell, Shirley’s two daughters Marianne Poynter and Joanna Samwell (grand daughters); Joanna’s daughter Sophie Staples (great-granddaughter) and newest edition Sophie’s daughter, Esmae Clark (great-great granddaughter). Marianne’s daughter, Emily Poynter (great granddaughter completed the all female line-up.