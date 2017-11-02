Is this Northampton's next Olympic gold medalist? Schoolgirl Savannah takes title of Uk's fastest 10-year-old

A Northampton schoolgirl with eyes on one day taking gold in the Olympics has been named the fastest 10-year-old in the UK.

Savannah Morgan, from Kings Heath, took first place at the Minithon 60m race in London on October 22 when she crossed the line in 8.50 seconds.

Savannah is half a second off the world record for the 60m race.

But when judges checked her ranking, they realised she had also just taken the title of the UK's fastest 10-year-old.

Savannah was also less than half a second off breaking the world record for the feat.

That leaves her a whole year to train if she wants to make history and take the title - because October 22 was also her tenth birthday.

Savannah, a student at St Mary Catholic School, Kings Heath, said: "I like competing against people I don't know. I like running, it makes me happy and excited.

"It's nice to find out what I'm good at and what I'm not good at."

Savannah, who looks up to British Olympians like Jessica Ennis-Hill and Christine Ohuruogu, is also Northamptonshire's county champion for the 150m and 7m race.

Her mother, Amanda, said: "Her confidence jsut soars when she's running. I am amazed just how fast she can run sometimes.

"She trains very hard three times a week. I really think she is an Olympic champion in the making. She got to go to the 2012 games and we've talked about how she could be on the gold medal podium one day.

"She started running last yera and she's just gone from strength to strength. We only hope we can take it even further."

Savannah says she is inspired by her sister Corinne Humphreys, who this year made the Great Britain squad for the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She is already training for her next race in December.