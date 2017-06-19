Irchester man who left victim in coma with single punch is jailed

An Irchester man left his victim with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after an altercation in a working men’s club.
Sam Whittet, 22, of Knuston Spinney, had been drinking at the Brafield-On-The-Green Working Men’s Club in December last year when he punched Peter Roberts, 54.
Whittet threw a single punch at Mr Roberts, which knocked him to the ground.
He sustained a fracture to the base of the skull and a bleed to the brain.
He has since remained in a life-threatening condition in a minimally conscious state and will require full-time care for the rest of his life.
Whittet pleaded guilty to GBH and to two counts of assault, which included an assault on a police officer where he headbutted the officer in the face while in a police cell.
At Northampton Crown Court on Friday, he was jailed for a total of two years and nine months.
When interviewed by police, Whittet claimed that he had no recollection of the assaults.
DC Lydia Watters, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a sensitive and emotional case, involving a number of people from a tight-knit community.
“The overriding factor has always been the concerns for the victim and his family.
“This incident highlights how extreme the consequences can be from a single punch, which has changed the lives of both the victim and offender in this case.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.