Investigation launched after body of 'German shepherd' is found in a suitcase in Northampton

An RSPCA investigation has been launched after the body of a dog was found in a suitcase floating in the River Nene

Dog walker Kevin Randall, 34, was saw the remains of what appears to have been a German Shepherd breed dog on Saturday morning.

Passersby had already pulled the purple suitcase from the canal behind West Cotton Close by the time he arrived at around 10am.

He said: "Someone had obviously thrown it in the canal. I don't know whether the dog was alive or dead when it went in.

"But whether it was dead or not, it's such a horrible thing to do to an animal that is so loyal."

Mr Randall, who works for a security company that trains dogs, took a photo of the body in the hope others might be able to help the RSPCA find who the dog's owner was.

He said: "I just wanted to get this out there, people might be able to come forward with information."

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA confirmed inspectors were looking into the incident.

She said: "This is a very distressing incident which would have been upsetting to the person who found the dog.

"We and the police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018 or Northamptonshire police on 101."