Invent a new ice cream flavour for the nation and scoop a big prize, says Northampton pub

A pub restaurant is asking Northampton's children to dream up a new flavour of ice cream that will be sold across the country.

The Poppy Field Farm in Telstar Way, Duston, is searching for imaginative youngsters to create a new flavour and want the whackiest ideas they can think of.

The more unique the combination, the better - that means chicken tikka, mash potatoes or waffles with syrup flavoured ice cream are all fair game.

The winning flavour will be available in over 55 pubs across the UK later this year.

Deborah McHugh, general manager at Poppy Field Farm, said: “Nothing says summer quite like a cone of delicious ice cream, and while our parlour already has up to 12 flavours, we’re looking to make an extra special addition later this year.

“We’re confident we have some gelato-geniuses in Duston and are calling on them to let their imaginations run wild and wow us with their flavour combinations. We would love a local inventor to win the competition, and see their flavour in parlours across the nation.”

Children aged between 5 and 12 can visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/inventor to submit their ice cream concoction. All entries must be received before Monday June 26, when five finalists will be shortlisted for an online public vote.

The winner will be announced on National Ice Cream Day on July 16 and will see their new flavour in pubs in time for the October half-term. The five finalists will all win vouchers to enjoy at their local Farmhouse Inns pub.

To enter the competition, visit the Farmhouse Inns inventor website.