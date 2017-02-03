Inspired by our very own Ellie Robinson? Northamptonshire Sport launches search to find para-swimmers of the future

The search for the next Ellie Robinson begins later this month with a talent spotting session in Northampton for para-swimmers.

The Amateur Swimming Association, Northampton Swimming Club and Northamptonshire Sport are running a skills festival for disabled swimmers at Northampton School for Boys (NN1 5RT) on Friday February 17.

The free event is open to any young person with a physical disability including Cerebral Palsy, Amputees, spinal injuries, Dwarfism, Polio, Spina Bifida, Multiple Sclerosis, or Arthrogryposis and or visual impairment up to the age of 16 who is either new to disability swimming, or would like to do some more.

They must be able to swim a minimum of 15 metres and be comfortable doing so in deep water.

A spokeswoman for the event said: "It was at this event in 2012 that the now famous talent of Northampton, para – swimmer Ellie Robinson was first discovered.

"She was then signposted to Northampton Swimming Club who have helped her to develop over the last four-and-a-half years. This resulted in her winning a Gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year and she was recently rewarded with an MBE in the Queen’s New Year honours list.

Maisie Summers-Newton who is also a member of Northampton Swimming Club attended the Talent ID event with Ellie in 2012. She has recently been selected for the British Para-Swimming Podium Potential squad having impressed with medal winning performances at the National School Games and British Championships in 2016.

A number of other talented para-swimmers have been discovered at these events over the last few years and Northamptonshire had seven representatives at the 2016 National Para – Swimming Championships held in Manchester, six of whom had attended a Talent ID day.

For more information, contact Graeme Wilson at Northamptonshire Sport on 01604 367953 Graeme.Wilson@firstforwellbeing.co.uk