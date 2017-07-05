Inspectors rate Northampton specialist care home 'good' in all areas

A mental health care home in Northampton has been praised by inspectors for treating their patients with "respect, kindness and dignity".

Stoke House, in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, was rated "good" in all areas in an unannounced inspection in April.

It follows from their last inspection in January 2015, when they were also rated good.

The latest CQC report says: "People had positive relationships with the staff who were providing their care and staff treated people with respect, kindness and dignity.

"People had plans of care that were focused on them as individuals. This allowed staff to provide consistent support in line with people's personal preferences.

Stoke House is home to up to 10 people who live with learning disabilities and mental health problems. It has two flooors, three communal areas and a garden.

During their visit, one care user told inspectors: "All of the staff are nice, they are my friends."

Another said: "One of the best things about here is that staff are friendly."

The service was rated on whether it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report says: "Suitable staff were recruited and there were enough suitably skilled and experience staff to provide care and support to people to meet their needs. People were consistently protected from the risk of harm and received their prescribed medicines safely.

"Staff told us that their entire focus was on the needs of the people who used the service. They were able to do that because the provider ensured that there were always enough staff to support people with things they wanted to do."

Service users also praised Stoke House's meals, the freedom they felt and the opportunities they had to make friends. Staff allowed people to hug them or they engaged with people by encouraging them to talk about things they enjoyed.

Stoke House is operated by Mentaur Limited.