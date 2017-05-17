Inquest into David Brickwood's death to be held today

An inquest into the death of murder victim David Brickwood is set to take place in Northampton today.

David Brickwood, 74, was stabbed in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

So far no-one has been charged with his murder.

An inquest into the cause of death will take place at Northampton County Hall today, starting at around 11am.

Inquests are held to determine the cause of a person's death, after which a coroner can rule that the deceased was "unlawfully killed".

Two Ford Focus cars seen near Mr Brickwood's house on the night of his murder have still not been located.

Anyone with who believes they have information about Mr Brickwood's murder should contact the investigation team on Northampton 101 or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.