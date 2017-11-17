'Inept' burglar stole £4,500 from Northampton Colleg ATM - but cut his head and left trail of DNA evidence right to him

A man who burgled Northampton College ATM with a disc cutter has been called "sophisticated but inept" in court.

Darryl McIntyre, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (November 17) for four counts of burglary and a shoplifting charge committed during a five-week crime spree to feed his hard drug addiction.

McIntyre broke into the Northampton College campus in Booth Lane North and cracked into an ATM.

He was identified by police after he cut himself while committing two separate burglaries and "made no attempt" to clean up any of the blood, leaving a trail of DNA evidence that led right to him.

The court heard how McIntyre and another unknown man broke into Northampton College, in Booth Lane North, The Arbours, at 3am one night in September.

They used a petrol disc cutter to saw open the college's ATM and stole some £4,500 - but during the crime, McIntrye cut his head and left blood on the machine.

In another incident in September, he broke into a surgery and pharmacy in Derbyshire with a hammer and ripped the controlled drugs cabinet from the wall - but again left blood on the scene after cutting his fingers.

He was arrested in October following an incident where he stole £250 from an industrial estate and shoplifted food from a BP garage. Officers found cannabis resin on him.

McIntyre's defence barrister described the crimes as "sophisticated with a degree of ineptitude" but said he received "no joy" from them.

The judge, recorder Christopher Tickle, said: "The Northampton college break-in is the most serious offence. You absolutely planned it.

"There was a degree of ineptitude in that you left a trail of blood to identify you by DNA.

"It's a very serious offence any way you cut it."

McIntyre was sentenced to 32 months in prison.