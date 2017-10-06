Independent chair sought for key Northampton Borough Council committee

Northampton Borough Council is seeking an independent chair for one of its foremost committees.

The audit committee oversees all relevant processes for risk, control and governance with the aim to provide independent assurance and to support strong financial management and good governance.

Appointment of the independent chair will be on a fixed term basis until the annual council meeting of Northampton Borough Council in May 2019.

Responsibilities will include establishing procedures to govern the committee's work and ensure the committee's full discharge of its duties and fostering good working relationships and communication among all its members.

The independent chair will be expected to attend approximately eight meetings a year at the Guildhall, as well as any additional meetings scheduled as required.

The allowance for the independent chair of the audit committee is £4,306.94 per annum.

More information about the role can be found at northampton.gov.uk/downloads/file/9940/audit-personal-spec.

Applications should be sent to the monitoring officer, Northampton Borough Council, the Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE or emailed to monitoringofficer@northampton.gov.uk by 5pm on Monday, October 30 2017.

If you would like to talk to someone further about this role please contact Jo Bonham on 01604 837668 or Tracy Tiff on 01604 837408.