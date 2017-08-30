Increasing delays in Northamptonshire on M1 southbound after car breaks down

Two separate incidents on the M1 southbound this morning have resulted in delays for drivers in Northamptonshire.

Increasing delays of around eight minutes are expected between junctions 18 and 19 travelling southbound with an average speed of 10mph.

This is due to a broken down vehicle which should be cleared between 9am and 9.15am, with normal traffic conditions returning soon after.

An earlier accident involving a car colliding with the central reservation between junctions 16 an 17 resulted in police holding traffic while the recovery vehicle removed the car.

All lanes were re-opened following the successful recovery.