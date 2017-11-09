'Inadequate' Northampton primary school on its way to comeback from special measures

Inspectors have praised a failing Northampton primary school for making a turnaround in just a year.

Green Oaks Primary Academy, in Kingsthorpe, was branded "inadequate" by Ofsted during its first inspection in November 2016, pointing to "a legacy of underachievement" that "did not prepare pupils well for life in modern Britain".

The school was placed under special measures and, shortly afterwards, the existing principal and four teachers left.

Now, a progress report published this week (November 6) says the school has made a turnaround and has shown "ambition and determination" to climb back from its damning rating.

The report reads: "The new principal [Mrs Wendy Gordon] is tackling effectively the vast majority of areas for improvement identified at the last inspection. She has successfully managed staff changes and improved the quality of teaching and leadership

"There is clear ambition and determination in all staff to improve the school’s performance quickly and sustainably.

"Most pupils have a positive attitude to their work. Pupils told the inspector the school teaches them how to be safe and lead a healthy lifestyle."

The school was inspected in October as part of its conditions for special measures. However, the report has no bearing on the school's official Ofsted rating at this time.

Mrs Gordon said: "The inspector was able to recognise the many positive changes that have taken place in the last 12 months.

"The school atmosphere is a buzzing and happy place. There have been a number of staffing changes since the original inspection but these have contributed to the positive changes observed."

However, inspectors also noted that pupils did not have "a strong understanding of British values and of faiths different to their own. They are, therefore, not as well prepared for life in modern Britain as they should be".