IN PICTURES: Thousands turn out for Northampton village's 20th annual scarecrow festival

Dinosaurs, tie fighters and Mr T took paraded through a Northamptonshire village this weekend for the 20th Annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival.

About 10,000 visitors turned out to see the amazing creations of Harpole villagers.

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Entrants to the yearly contest included a six-metre tall Star Wars AT-AT walker by Ian Mockett and friends, as featured in the Chronicle & Echo last week.

The festival featured more than 150 hand-made scarecrows and a family fun day with folk singers, a ukulele workshop and an old-fashioned fair with children's games.

Louise Barrick, chairperson for Harpole's Scarecrow Committee, said: "The visitors seemed to love it and it really puts everyone in a high mood.

"They come from all around to see all sorts of entertainment and it's such an experience for the children."

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

The first, second and third prizes from the contest will be announced later this week after votes are counted.

Funds raised through the festival will be given to local village groups.

