IN PHOTOS: Drone footage shows how Northampton's £350million Waterside Campus has grown in three years

The University of Northampton is using drone footage to show off the progress made at its Waterside Campus, which is currently under construction.

Waterside Campus, scheduled to open in September 2018, will be home to 14,000 students and 2,000 staff, with 1,000 students living in a new accommodation village on site.

The £350m campus will transform a 58-acre brownfield site in Northampton’s Waterside Enterprise Zone.

Speaking at the new Senate Building’s topping-out ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the University of Northampton, Professor Nick Petford, said: “I’m amazed at the pace the buildings have come out of the ground. We’ve taken a brownfield site and made it into a 21st-century campus with a new generation of buildings.

“Bringing our students together on one campus is going to bring this side of town to life. It will be new cash and new energy and can only help rejuvenate Northampton.”

Currently, the university is spread over the Avenue Campus, in St George’s Avenue, and the Park Campus, in Boughton Green Road.

When the Waterside Campus opens, the other two campuses will be closed and the land sold for housing.

The new campus has been made possible by finances from central Government’s treasury,

In April, the BBC reported that several university employees had serious concerns about whether the huge new project would be fit for purpose. A university spokesman hit back at the claim and said the new facilities will resemble “the world of work.”