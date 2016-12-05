IN COURT: Full list of people sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

OCTOBER 28

Caron Timlin, aged 47, of Foxfield Way, Grange Park, Northampton, driving at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M1; fined £250, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Nathan Williams, aged 44, of Water Lane, Towcester, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Catherine Clay, aged 25, of Dallington Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Harry Mattock, aged 21, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, driving at 64mph in a 30mph zone; fined £193, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 days.

James Neesham, aged 34, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £360, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36 and costs of £85 and licence endorsed with six points. Driving without due care and attention; fined £120.

Abdeikafi Osman, aged 36, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Chrystina Ozlati, aged 28, of Beckets View, Northampton, driving without insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Helena Gill, aged 27, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, non-payment of a fine of £1,011; further time ordered to pay.

Scott Whitmore, aged 37, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £625; further time ordered to pay.

Paul Burke, aged 38, of Campbell Stret, Northampton, stole two bottles of champagne worth £90 belonging to the Premier Inn; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £90 and costs of £85.

Haydon Gray, aged 27, of no fixed abode, breach of court order; jailed for 10 weeks, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence; no adjucation, dealt with original offence which was a breach of a court order; suspended sentence of 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months imposed.

OCTOBER 31:

Mathew Arnold, aged 24, of Wordsworth Close, Brackley, damaged a property; conditional discharge for nine months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, compensation of £1,110.14 and costs of £85.

Luke Dunmore, aged 31, of Brickwell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton, used threatening or insulting words or behaviour; commuity order made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85.

Charles Drummond, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole six t-shirts worth £140 belonging to Mirakel Clothing; jailed for six weeks concurrent, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80 and costs of £85. Failed to comply with a community order; no adjudication, dealt with original offence which was having a bladed article in a public place; jailed for 16 weeks.

Emma Jones, aged 23, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, non-payment of a fine of £40; further time ordered to pay.

Adrian Spick, aged 31, of Spencer Street, Northampton, non-payment of a fine of £2,137; further time ordered to pay.

Elizabeth Hazell, aged 31, of Arbour Court, Northampton, non-payment of a fine of £83.34; further time ordered to pay.

Pamela Broadhead, aged 66, of Poplar Close, Ashby Fields, Daventry, drink-driving with a blood test reading of 166 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood; fined £125, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Lucas Carpenter, aged 20, of Westhill Close, Brackley, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 80mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £320 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, a fine of £320 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Michael Forsyth, aged 58, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 78mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Scott Griffiths, aged 34, of St Crispin Crescent, Northampton, fraud; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and compensation of £250.

Information supplied by Northampton Magistrates’ Court