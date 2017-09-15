Images released of hooded men linked to Northampton house robbery

A gang of men believed to have forced their way into a Northampton house to demand cash were caught on CCTV.

Detectives investigating a robbery that took place in the town have security camera footage of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers would like to speak to the men about the robbery, which took place at about 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 5.

The culprits forced their way into a property in Abington Grove and assaulted the occupants before demanding cash and making off from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the men pictured may be able to assist detectives with their enquiries."

Witnesses or anyone with information about th incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.