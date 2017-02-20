Images released after cigarettes and alcohol stolen from Weedon shop

Images have been released of a man police want to speak to after alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Weedon.

The incident happened at the village’s One Stop Shop in Church street between 9.45pm and 10pm on Friday February 10.

Northamptonshire Police say that a man is alleged to have entered the shop and requested alcohol and cigarettes at the checkout.

He’s then believed to have produced an unrecognised payment card before grabbing the bag containing the goods and running off to a vehicle waiting outside.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.