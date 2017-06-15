Image released of man who may know about Northampton fuel theft

A man is wanted in connection with a fuel theft in Northampton.

The alleged incident happened at the BP filling station in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, just after 9.20pm on May 13 (police released information this week).

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Anybody who thinks they recognise the man pictured is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.