CCTV footage has been released of a man officers believe may have information about a theft in Northampton on Tuesday, February 14.

The incident happened between 10pm and 10.15pm when a man went into the Co-op Food shop in Oulton Rise, took several items from the meat aisle and left the store without paying.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.