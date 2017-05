Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information about an alleged theft from a garage forecourt in Raunds.

The alleged theft of more than 70 litres of diesel happened at about 7am on Thursday, April 20, at the BP service station in London Road.

Do you recognise this man?

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.