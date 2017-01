Officers would like to speak with the man pictured who may have information about an alleged theft in Northampton

At just after 9pm last Friday, a man went into the Select Convenience store, Sheep Street, and took laundry products and confectionary.

Anyone with information about this incident is being urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.