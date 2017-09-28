'Illegal' motorbike seized after complaints from Daventry residents

Police in Daventry seized a distinctive motorcycle which has been driven illegally around the town.

Residents had made repeated complaints about the green and white Kawasaki ZX6R being driven around Admirals Way, Southbrook and The Inlands.

The motorbike has no current keeper, is notified to DVLA as off road, and is not insured but its driver was not shy in taking to social media to boast and show his contempt for the Daventry community.

According to Daventry Sergeant Sam Dobbs, there have been at least three complaints, including causing a danger around a town centre primary school, forcing a pedestrian off a path and narrowly avoiding a parent collecting children from school.

He said: "Members of the community came forward and gave us information which builds a picture allowing us to seize vehicles under section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 which requires us to prove who was riding the vehicle.

"As this 30-year-old is a persistent offender, we will now consider further action under Antisocial Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014.

"This matter tells two tales. The first is how the community is driven to distraction by idiotic, dangerous and reckless use of uninsured, untaxed and unlicensed motorcycles. The second tale is that by working with the community and the variety of legislation available to us, we can act in slower time, especially when the offender is so brazen to boast on social media showing his utter contempt for the local Daventry community."

PCSO Kirsten Bates said: "I know the community worry about telling us information, but please be assured we will be discreet. Keep telling us these kind of things that upset you and we will act and it may save the heartache caused by having a collision with someone with no insurance."