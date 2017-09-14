Illegal immigrants arrested at Newport Pagnell Services

A number of men have been taken into custody for entering the country illegally.

Thames Valley Police was called to the northbound service station on the M1 at Newport Pagnell at 10.10am today (September 14).

16 men were discovered stowed away in a lorry. One eyewitness claimed that the men had been stowed in a chemicals lorry, and were 'coughing and spluttering'.

The ambulance service attended the scene as well as police officers.

The 16 men have now been taken into custody prior to being dealt with by the immigration service.