'I was cursed' after appearing on Take Me Out says Northampton woman set for another chance during New Year's Eve special

A personal assistant from Northampton who could not find the right man despite appearing in nearly a whole series of an ITV dating show is to get another bite of the cherry during a celebrity special this New Year's Eve.

Far Cotton's Tasha Mackenzie was a mainstay of Take Me Out during its first series in 2010 - though she never ended up with a date despite the appearances.

Tasha Mackenzie, centre with brown hair, says her first run on Take Me Out left her with a dating 'curse'.

The objective of the show, hosted by comedian Paddy McGuiness, is for a single man to try and get a date with one of thirty single women, and has since coined the phrase "no likey no lighty" because of the way the women vote for the men through a light in front of them.

Miss Mackenzie, 35, only put on her light for one man during the whole series and, sadly, he did not pick her as his eventual date.

Since then, she says she has been so "cursed" by her appearances on the show - she has remained single ever since.

But on Saturday the public will get to see her second chance on the show during a festive celebrity special.

"I just wanted another go," she said. "I wanted to finally get a date on the show to beat that curse."

Miss Mackenzie said she was even recognised on holiday in Ibiza following her first run in the series in 2010.

Buty she only averaged two dates a year and none of her outings have blossomed into a relationship.

"I think they probably thought that girl never put her light on," she said. "So they were probably a bit scared of me."

Saturday's show will see model and former rugby international Thom Evans, presenter Roman Kemp and Ritchie Neville from the boyband "Five" vye for a date with one of 30 women.

The episode has already been filmed and Miss Mackenzie said she cannot reveal what happened.

But she did admit to taking a liking for former Scottish international Mr Evans.

"I do tend to go for guys with blue eyes and dark hair," she said. "I just want a man to be cute and honest and faithful, I don't think that's too much to ask."

To see if Miss Mackenzie found love this time around, tune into ITV at 8pm on Saturday night.