‘I was attacked by Winston Reid’: woman reveals traumatic abuse from Northampton rapist

A woman who says she was a victim of a convicted rapist from Northampton has spoken out about her ordeal – and relief knowing he is going to prison.

Winston Reid, 55, was found guilty by unanimous verdict earlier this month of blackmail, rape and physical beatings of two women.

But when news of the conviction broke, a woman saw his face for the first time in years – and realised it was the same man who abused her when she was just 16.

The woman, now living elsewhere in the country, said: “I saw the story and thought, ‘that can’t be him’. I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s such a relief to know he’s behind bars. I feel set free. I’ve been looking over my shoulder for years, thinking he would be there.

“He is evil. He beat me and forced me to have sex with him,” she said.

Reid was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One’s Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Reid controlled his victims with blackmail threats of publishing indecent images of them, and harboured a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality who sexually abused women.

The victim said his abuse impacted her for years.

She said: “He would be the nicest person in the world, then the next minute he would switch. He threatened me and told me my life wouldn’t be worth living.

“It was the stories he would tell to scare us. He told us he knew dangerous people and he could ruin our lives.

“I didn’t press charges. I was too scared. He deserves everything that’s coming to him.”

Reid was convicted of all charges at his trial, including six counts of rape, eight counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count of blackmail.

Reid, who represented himself in court, claimed all sexual activity with his victim was “consensual”. He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on November 3.