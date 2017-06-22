'I no longer feel safe': Resident speaks out after arson attack trauma at Northampton flats block

A Northampton resident, who heard an explosion when their block of flats was targeted by arsonists, has said they want to move out as they are scared to live there.

At 2.30am on Sunday, June 18 a fire broke outside Park Corner flats in St James, which caused for one resident to be evacuated from their home as their windows were smashed.

It is believed that the fire had been started deliberately.

One resident, who does not wish to be identified, said they heard an alarm ringing, which they assumed was coming from a nearby industrial estate and ten minutes later a car pulled up to the flats.

They said: "That's when I heard smashing and I started thinking 'what on earth is going on there'?

"I went to stick my head out of the window and there was a bang and all the fire came up the building.

"My dog started shaking and I started to think 'how am I going to get out of here', so I called 999 and explained what was going on to them."

All emergency services were quickly arrived and brought the fire under control.

The resident added: "Being up there was the worst things to experience, when you're in that situation you can't get away from it, you can't get out of your back door because there isn't one.

"I could hear neighbours with children hysterically screaming."

The resident says that there is only one way out of the building and says she now longer feels safe.

"I want to move out now, I'm not happy that there is just one way in and out. It's brought to light how scary that is."

But Wayne Cole, Home Group’s head of health and safety, said: “We take fire safety very seriously. An independent fire risk assessment was undertaken at 28-38 Park Corner in November 2016.

“This assessment did not identify any issues or concerns and confirmed that the building complies with regulatory safety standards. Regarding the issue of attempted arson, this matter is currently under investigation by the police.”

A police spokeswoman said the force is keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an arson in Northampton.

Officers investigating the incident would like anyone who saw or heard the incident or any suspicious activity to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.