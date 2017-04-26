'I'm over the moon': Last minute victory for dementia sufferers using Northampton's Drayton Centre after lengthy fight

The relatives of a dementia sufferer who was just days away from being kicked out of a Northampton day centre due to budget cuts, has talked of her relief now the county council is allowing him to stay.

The authority was due to completely end its contract with the Drayton Centre in Kingsthorpe on April 30, even though the move prompted a vocal campaign from the relatives of service users.

The Drayton Centre in Kingsthorpe.

The state-funded dementia and Alzheimer's patients using the facility were told they could continue to receive day care at nearby Turn Furlong, in Rookery Lane.

But last month it emerged Turn Furlong could only cater for those with mild to moderate needs, meaning some former Drayton Centre users were even being turned away.

This week, however, the council has announced those who still currently using the Drayton Centre will be allowed to stay there indefinitely.

A spokesman for the authority said: "As cabinet agreed in February, the contract with the Drayton Centre for funded day centre users has been terminated and the centre will be available to self-funders only.

“However, we have listened to the views of the current centre users and their families and agreed they can continue to use the Drayton Centre for the duration of their needs.”

Stephanie de Vally, 50, whose dad Edward was refused respite care at Turn Furlong because his dementia was too severe, said she was thrilled at the U-turn.

She even added that previous stories in the Chronicle & Echo had helped bring about the change of heart, revealign that she was called by one of the authority's adult social care bosses shortly after the special report in the Chron on March 30.

"I'm over the moon," she said. "It's a dream come true for me."

But she said she is also hoping the council will not go back on the agreement.

"I hope they do keep Turn Furlong available to those with mild to moderate needs open," she said.

"But the Drayton Centre needs to be there for those with a little bit more need."