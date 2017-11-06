I'll be Hare for you - Friends star Matt Le Blanc dines at Northampton pub

Punters at a Northampton pub were left starstruck when a Hollywood A-lister and Top Gear host dropped by for dinner.

Matt LeBlanc, most commonly recognised as "Joey" from the American sitcom Friends and visited the Hoppin Hare in Duston pub for dinner and a bed for the night.

Manager of the highly-rated venue, David George said: "I just recognised him as Joey from Friends.

"There was about seven of the production team that stayed overnight last Friday. A [member of the production team] checked him in. They wanted to keep it low key."

The TV star dined from the a la carte menu, starting with the burrata before choosing the duo of beef for a main and the tropical pannacotta for dessert.

"He was gone by about 6am," continued Mr George.

"We left him a continental breakfast outside his room to take with him."

The Top Gear host left in the morning to take part in the Birkett relay at Silverstone racetrack.

The Hopping Hare tweeted: "Good luck to Matt Le Blanc and team who are taking part in the six-hour Birkett relay at Silverstone today! Matt stayed and dined with us last night and I’m sure our combination of good food including breakfast and a comfortable nights sleep has set him up for a good result!"