'I just pushed him out the door and kept hold of the bag': Northampton teenager describes how he fought off gun-wielding robber

A brave teenager who grabbed a bag of money out of the hands of a gun-wielding robber says he was just acting on impulse.

Northampton College student Ajay Bajwa was helping his mum at their family-owned Premier store in High Street, Wootton, when a man burst in carrying a firearm on Tuesday night demanding cash from the tills.

But rather than let the pistol-toting man make off with hundreds of pounds, Ajay refused to let go of the bag of money before turfing the robber out of the door.

“I just pushed him out of the door and kept hold of the bag, I wasn’t really thinking,” said the 18-year-old.

“He carried on looking at me for two seconds and then just ran off - he nearly got hit by a car.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at around 7pm on Tuesday (November 7).

It is now believed the man, about 6ft 2 inches tall, of medium build and dressed all in black, was carrying a pellet gun. But Ajay said he was not aware of that at the time. He said: “It looked real, I could see into the barrel and everything.”

If you have any information about the robbery, call No the police on 101.