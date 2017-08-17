'I don't believe he wanted to end his life': Boy, 11, found dead in bedroom

An 11-year-old Northampton boy who had been having troubles with a bully was found dead in his room by his mother, an inquest heard.

Despite his family’s efforts to perform life-saving resuscitation after they discovered him in February, paramedics said he had already passed away.

Out of respect for the boy’s family, the Chronicle & Echo has chosen not to name the 11-year-old.

At the child’s inquest on August 16, the coroner said: “I don’t believe it was his intention to end his life.”

His mother said her son had been a healthy child who had “no issues with anyone”.

But in September 2016, the 11-year-old said he was being bullied and was heard at school saying he did not want to live anymore.

His mother said: “No one took it more serious that us. We showed him how much we cared and he seemed satisfied. It may have been just attention seeking."

The inquest heard that a notebook with “some worrying things” was later found in his room.

The boy’s mother said: “[His death] doesn’t make sense. I don’t believe he wanted to take his own life. I don’t think it was intentional and he did it for something else.“