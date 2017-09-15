Husband of Northampton woman who died at Pitsford Reservoir believes she slipped into the water

A mum-of-two whose body was found floating in the water at Pitsford Reservoir had been suffering from depression, an inquest heard.

Rosalind Oppido was found at the beauty spot at around 8am on the morning of March 14 this year by a passerby near the Grange Lane causeway.

The 58-year-old of Ash Rise, Obelisk, had a long history of anxiety and depression before driving her Volkswagen Polo to the edge of the Pitsford Reservoir car park that morning.

But coroner Anne Pember could not say for certain whether the former Weston Favell Tesco worker had intended to take her own life during an inquest this week.

She said: “On the one hand I cannot presume the death was accidental. On the other hand, I’m not satisfied that I am sure she wanted to end her life.”

Her husband Salvatore, said in a statement read out at the inquest that he did not believe his wife was suicidal.

“I think she was on a ledge peering into the water when she slipped,” he said.