Husband and wife from Essex named as couple who died in M1 crash near Northampton

Two people who died in a road traffic collision on the M1 near Northampton on Monday have been formally identified.

Maria Rossi, 80, and her husband Dario Rossi, 85, from, Essex, were the driver and passenger of a car which was travelling on the southbound carriageway when the collision took place.

The collision happened at about 2.50pm on Monday (11 September), when a blue vehicle transporter was travelling north between junctions 14 and 15.

The transporter struck the central reservation before crossing onto the southbound carriageway and colliding with Mr and Mrs Rossi’s car.

Several other people were injured and vehicles damaged as a result of the collision.