Hunt for teen girl after man was slapped and verbally abused in Northampton

An investigation has been launched following an incident of racially aggravated assault and criminal damage in Northampton.

At around 6.30pm yesterday, (Tuesday, August 1) an altercation occurred in Sheep Street and a man was verbally racially abused, slapped to the head and had his mobile phone slapped out of his hand.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The offender is described as a 15 or 16-year-old white girl wearing a green parka-style jacket."

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.