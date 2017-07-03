Hunt for flasher after disturbing incident at a Northampton bus stop

An man indecently exposed himself to a woman sitting at a bus stop in Northampton, police have revealed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said officers were looking for witnesses after the incident on Monday July 3.

He said: "Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm, a woman was waiting at the bus stop on London Road at the junction of Gloucester Avenue when a man sitting next to her indecently exposed himself. He then made off down London Road in the direction of Delapre Abbey.

"The offender is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, 5ft 7in, with average build, brown hair with blonde tips and dark circles under his eyes. He was wearing dark grey jeans, a black leather jacket and with a black string bag on his back."

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.