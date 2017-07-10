Hunt for driver who knocked a girl off her bike in Northampton

A 12-year-old girl was knocked off her bike by a blue Nissan Micra as she cycled to school in Northampton.

The victim was in collision with the car in Spinney Hill at the junction of Highlands Avenue and Ennerdale Road, some time between 8am and 8.45am last Thursday (July 6).

A police spokeswoman said the driver, who seh said was male and had a 'foreign accent', got out of his car to check the girl before driving off without providing any details.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.