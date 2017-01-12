Hunt for 'dreadlocked' attacker launched after Northampton town centre stabbing

A manhunt has been launched after a man was stabbed in the back in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in Spring Gardens and the victim was injured sometime between 6am and 6.30am, early on Sunday, 8 January.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.

The offender is described as black, about 5ft 8 inches with dreadlocked hair. He wore black tracksuit bottoms and a puffer style jacket.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and has any information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.