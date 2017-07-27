Hundreds turn out to see charity superstore open in Northampton town centre

Great Britain's first Salvation Army superstore opened to a fanfare this morning (July 27) in Northampton's high street.
Hundreds of people turned out to see the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 10,000 square-foot shop in Abington Street, on the site of the former Primark.
The store features a high-end women's' boutique, a used white goods section and a Tardis fitted with a turntable to sample the shop's vinyl selection.
Chief of Salvation Army Commissioner Clive Adams, who opened the store at 11am today, said: "We've got stores all across the country but this is the first of its kind. It's so different for your idea of a charity shop.
"Many happy coincidences led to us opening in Northampton and we've very pleased to be here. The response here today has been jaw-dropping. I very hopeful this will bring many people to the town."
A Salvation Army brass band was on hand to help open the store as hundreds came to see the new store.
Other features include a cafe featuring equipment donated by Costa Coffee and a reading area with easy chairs.
One customer, Xaqueline Barnwell-Newman, 52, from Northampton, said: "I think it's smashing, much better than I expected.I hope it will bring more people up this end of town."
Gary Daly, 49, who was shopping with his son, said: “It was not what I was expecting. I thought everything would be more expensive but the products are a really good price. There is a good designer section and we will be coming back for sure.”
The store also serves as a link to access Salvation Army services with members of the charity's pastor permanently on site.
Store manager Jayne Sergeant said: "The community has come out to see us open and see the bargains in-store.
"We've had a great start. One woman bought 22 dresses so she could donate them to a school for their prom. We've already sold two sofas and a shed.
"I'm really pleased to be opening today. It's been a long time in the making."
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.