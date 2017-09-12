Search

Hundreds take part in Northampton Bubble 5k charity race

The race started with a fun warm up before the first of four bubble blasts.
The race started with a fun warm up before the first of four bubble blasts.

Kind-hearted fundraisers flocked to a Northampton park over the weekend in a bid to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

On Sunday, September 10 about 2,500 people gathered at Abington Park before getting soaked by a foam blast during the 5k Bubble race, walk and dance.

The race invited participants of all ages to get stuck in.

The race invited participants of all ages to get stuck in.

Event organisers asked participants to raise £20.17 - to mark the year 2017 - to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

All fundraisers received a free t-shirt and medal for taking part.

Hundreds of people warmed up together before setting off on the 5km track.

Hundreds of people warmed up together before setting off on the 5km track.