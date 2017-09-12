Hundreds take part in Northampton Bubble 5k charity race

Kind-hearted fundraisers flocked to a Northampton park over the weekend in a bid to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

On Sunday, September 10 about 2,500 people gathered at Abington Park before getting soaked by a foam blast during the 5k Bubble race, walk and dance.

The race invited participants of all ages to get stuck in.

Event organisers asked participants to raise £20.17 - to mark the year 2017 - to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

All fundraisers received a free t-shirt and medal for taking part.